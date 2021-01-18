(Bloomberg) -- Russia expects to start Covid-19 vaccinations for as much as 14% of the population in the first quarter after President Vladimir Putin last week told authorities to provide universal access to the inoculations.

Russia should have the production capacity to provide the first shot of one of its two registered vaccines to more than 20 million people this quarter, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday in a televised meeting on the country’s vaccination campaign.

The projections come as Russia ramps up production after initial challenges scaling output. Last week, Golikova said 2.1 million doses of Russian vaccines would be available by the end of January.

The figures have cast doubt on the reported number of people who have received Russia’s Sputnik V shot. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which backed the vaccine’s development, as of Jan. 10 more than 1.5 million people had been inoculated.

In Moscow, where the rollout began, 190,000 people have received a Covid-19 vaccination, Interfax reported Monday, citing Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova. In St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, 18,500 people had been inoculated by Jan. 14, according to Kommersant newspaper.

In addition to Sputnik V, Russia has registered a vaccine developed by a former biological weapons laboratory, the Vector State Virology and Biotechnology Center. Both domestic programs require two shots.

