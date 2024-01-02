(Bloomberg) -- Russia bombarded Kyiv with missiles in the early hours of Tuesday and left several districts without electricity and water as part of days of aerial escalation with Ukraine.

The strikes wounded more than 20 in Kyiv and damaged residential areas and critical infrastructure, according to Interior Ministry. Air raid sirens could be heard across Ukraine as the military sought to repel the barrage. Neighboring Poland scrambled two pairs of F-16 jets in response to Russia’s long-range targeting of Ukraine, the country’s operational command said on social media platform X.

Ukraine has come under heavy shelling since a cruise missile claimed a large Russian landing ship at an eastern Crimean port of Feodosia last week. A deadly strike on Belgorod, a Russian city near Ukrainian border, prompted warnings from President Vladimir Putin on Monday that more attacks will follow.

A series of tit-for-tat aerial assaults has spiked as the Kremlin’s war entered its third calendar year and the ground conflict descended in a stalemate. Putin, who is facing election in March, said on Monday Russia doesn’t want to fight “endlessly” in Ukraine but won’t give up its positions and is ready for peace only on its own terms.

Tuesday’s bombardment follows a drone attack on New Year’s Eve. Ukraine shot down 35 Russian drones, launched from occupied Crimea peninsula and Russian territory, Ukraine’s air defense said on its Telegram channel.

Russia on Tuesday also launched missiles at Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, in the north-east, killing one person and wounding more than 40, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Kyiv’s been urging its Western allies to continue providing support as more than $110 billion in total aid from the European Union and the US is held up by political disagreements. The UK last week said it’s shipping about 200 missiles to bolster the country’s air defenses in the wake of Russia’s intensified strikes.

