(Bloomberg) -- Russia raised the death toll from what it called a Ukrainian strike on the border city of Belgorod, and made good on a vow that the attack shouldn’t go “unpunished” with new missile strikes.

Saturday’s attack killed 24 people, including children, and injured 108, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said early Sunday. Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility for or commented on the strike.

Among the wounded are 25 who sustained serious injuries and will be transferred to federal clinics, Gladkov said in an earlier Telegram post.

Read more: Russia Vows Revenge for Strike on City Near Ukraine Border

“Various damage was seen in 37 multi-story buildings, 453 apartments, three private houses and seven social facilities,” Gladkov said. “The owners of 53 damaged cars have been identified. Damage assessment work continues.”

The strike on the city of about 340,000 people, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Ukraine’s border, was the largest on a Russian city since Kremlin started its war against Ukraine in February 2022, as hostilities rise again heading into the new year.

It followed Russia’s massive missile and drone bombardment of Ukraine on Friday, which left at least 39 dead in cities across the country, including 16 in the capital, Kyiv.

Per Russia’s request, United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss the strike on Belgorod.

Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general in the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, condemned all attacks on cities, town and villages, both in Ukraine and in Russia.

“The fighting and bloodshed must cease, the war must come to an end,” he said.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia repeated a defense ministry claim, made without evidence, that Belgorod had been hit with prohibited cluster munitions. He called Western states “complicit” for their provision of weapons to Ukraine.

Read more: Russia Slams Ukraine With Record Missile Barrage, Killing 39

Russia’s defense ministry vowed that the Belgorod “crime will not go unpunished,” and Kremlin troops launched another missile barrage on Ukraine Saturday night.

The chief target was Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, which sits about 95 kilometers south of Belgorod.

At least 26 people were injured and civilian infrastructure - including the Kharkiv Palace Hotel, popular with journalists and international visitors, as well as medical clinics, shops and apartment buildings - were damaged, Ukraine’s national police said.

Six or more Iskander ballistic missiles were fired at the city, Oleh Synyehubov, head of Kharkiv regional administration, said on Telegram. Several more buildings were hit in a drone strike early Sunday.

Air raids sounded across much of Ukraine before the UN Security Council met, including the Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

More Russian drones were reported in Ukraine early Sunday, with reports of explosions in Kyiv.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.