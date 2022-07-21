(Bloomberg) -- Russian authorities have asked a Moscow court to liquidate a prominent group handling the emigration of Jews to Israel in a move likely to raise tensions with Tel Aviv.

The Basmanniy Court scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 28 in the case, which was brought by the Justice Ministry for alleged violations of Russian law, according to court spokeswoman Yekaterina Buravtsova.

Russia’s Justice Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Jewish Agency and Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

The Foreign Ministry said earlier this month it was following the situation and would help the Jewish Agency, which is private but has close ties to the government. At the time, the group said it was continuing to operate even as Russian authorities said they found violations in a recent inspection.

Israel sought clarification from the Russian Foreign Ministry of the situation last week, Israeli news site Walla! reported Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s relations with Israel have become increasingly strained since his invasion of Ukraine in February, which sparked unprecedented US and European sanctions. Tel Aviv has criticized Russia’s move, drawing anger from Moscow. The Jewish Agency has helped refugees from Ukraine resettle in Israel since the invasion.

“This lawsuit is disappointing news whatever the basis is and appears to be a step back in relations between Russia and Israel,” said Borukh Gorin, a spokesman for the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia.

