(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s economy is shrinking under sanctions, but the data show a gradual, uneven contraction in GDP -- not a sharp crash. Bloomberg Economics’ latest nowcast suggests output is down about 3% since the start of Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, with signs of a small rebound in June. Uncertainty remains high, and BE expects a further pullback in activity as sanctions ripple through supply chains.

