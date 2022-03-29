(Bloomberg) -- Russia has offered to buy back dollar debt maturing next week for rubles, without indicating how much of the $2 billion Eurobond it could repurchase.

The Finance Ministry is collecting bids from 4 p.m. in Moscow on March 29 to 5 p.m. on March 30, according to a statement. The ministry offered to repurchase the bonds, which mature on April 4, at 100% of par value using the official central bank ruble rate on March 31, it said.

Despite warnings from credit-rating agencies, the government has so far sidestepped a default and continues to service its foreign bonds after the invasion of Ukraine severed it from the global financial system. Earlier on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry said it had made a $102 million coupon payment on a 2035 dollar bond.

The buyback offer comes after the ministry filed notifications on Monday for an “interest payment” and “principal repayment” on the $2 billion of dollar-denominated debt due on April 4. It also filed a notification for a coupon on bonds due in April 2042.

