Russia Oil Ban, ECB Inflation Cue, Europe’s Energy: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The U.S. and U.K. will ban the import of Russian oil, a major escalation of Western efforts to hobble Russia’s economy
- One of the European Central Bank’s inflation cues for raising interest rates is becoming harder to read, complicating the already tricky task of deciding when to tighten monetary policy
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought a wartime energy transition to Europe
- Two weeks into the war, the fallout in Russia is starting to come into focus as the economy becomes increasingly closed off from the outside world
- Russia issued an order saying it would restrict trade in some goods and raw materials in response to sanctions
- The Biden administration is leaning on American consumers to help pay the price of its rapidly intensifying economic pressure campaign against Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Price indicators of global trade began surging before Russia’s invasion, a warning that the worst may be yet to come as the war drives commodities higher, the Bloomberg Trade Tracker shows
- Poland’s central bank ratcheted up the country’s key interest rate more than expected to shore up the zloty, saying the war in Ukraine will pile on inflation pressure this year
- Providing childcare and paid leave to parents of young children would be a boon for the U.S. economy
- Surging global oil and gas prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine are adding to inflation risks in China as factory costs remain elevated
