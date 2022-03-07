(Bloomberg) --

Russian oil is becoming even less welcome in the global petroleum market as traders fret over the possibility of a U.S.-led embargo of the nation’s supplies, and a purchase on Friday by Shell Plc drew condemnation.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the Biden administration and its allies are discussing an embargo of Russian oil in response to the Ukraine invasion. Traders who handle Russian crude -- spanning both Europe and Asia -- said that possibility, in conjunction with the response to Shell buying Russian crude on Friday, has made the market more wary of touching the nation’s barrels.

Brent oil soared as high as $139.13 a barrel at one stage on Monday after Blinken’s comments, before retreating to around $125. Russia is an oil producing and exporting giant, and petroleum supplies were already tightening before the invasion. After Shell purchased a cargo of Russia’s flagship Urals grade on Friday, Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to ask the company whether the oil smelt like “Ukrainian blood for you?”

But for the oil market right now, the biggest impact has been the increased possibility of some kind of ban of Russian exports.

“We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil, while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets,” Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “That’s a very active discussion as we speak.”

Five oil traders in Europe who are normally involved in Russian cargoes said the sanctions threat, and the reaction to Shell’s move, have made any Russia-related business even harder.

Shell, for its part, said in a statement on Saturday that it bought the Russian crude after “intense talks with governments and continue to follow their guidance around this issue of security of supply.”

Europe’s largest oil company also moved to divest its stake in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, and has said it will donate profits from its Russian business to humanitarian aid agencies.

Physical Stress

In the physical Asian oil market, at least three refiners in Asia said that they would cut Russian crude this month from their selections for spot cargoes to be loaded in May, despite the fact the barrels are expected to be on offer at increasing discounts, according to traders. The processors are regular buyers of grades shipped from Russia’s east such as ESPO and Sokol, and two of them already bought shipments for loading this month and next.

Prices of actual physical barrels have surged more than oil futures and some Asian refiners are already mulling cuts to processing rates as early as next month. Buyers are likely to seek alternative barrels from other regions -- most likely the Middle East and maybe even from the U.S. -- to compensate for the loss of Russian crude.

A May-loading cargo of Sokol crude from the Russia’s Far East was offered at a steep discount of more than $10 a barrel below the region’s Dubai benchmark, according to traders. Dubai oil itself is already significantly cheaper than Brent, a marker in Europe.

Asia’s physical crude market will begin trading in the coming days as Middle Eastern producers follow Saudi Arabia and release their official selling prices, and after term oil allocation details from some producers are issued.

