(Bloomberg) -- Litasco SA offered to sell a cargo of Russian crude at a record discount amid concern among traders and tanker companies about the risk of sanctions following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Geneva-based trader offered to sell 100,000 tons of Urals crude at a discount of $11.20 a barrel to Dated Brent, a benchmark for physical oil transactions all over the world.

As of 4:20 p.m. London time Litasco had yet to find a buyer.

