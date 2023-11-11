(Bloomberg) -- An “improvised explosive device” was behind Saturday’s freight train derailment southeast of Moscow in which 19 cars were thrown off the tracks, according to Russian authorities.

A criminal case has been opened into possible terrorism, the state investigation committee said on Telegram. Investigators are on the scene.

Moscow Railway said earlier in a social media post that the derailment in the Ryazan region happened after “illegal interference of unauthorized persons,” without providing more detail.

The rail operator is a unit of state-owned Russian Railways. It serves most regions in central Russia and connects the capital and nearby cities with several regions on the border with Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Some 300 workers are dealing with the aftermath of the accident, including restoring the railbed, the railway said. The derailed cars, 15 of which were said to be damaged, are being gradually lifted off the tracks.

The railway didn’t say what was being transported. Images posted on social media showed what appeared to be a white substance spilling from some of the cars.

Ukraine hasn’t commented on the incident.

Separately, a gunpowder factory in Russia’s Tambov region about 250 miles southeast of Moscow caught fire overnight, with no reason given so far.

