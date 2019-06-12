(Bloomberg) -- Russian police detained opposition leader Alexey Navalny at a demonstration in downtown Moscow on Wednesday in the wake of the arrest of a prominent anti-corruption journalist.

”He was just standing there,” ally Lyubov Sobol said on twitter, adding a photo of police wrestling Navalny into a bus for detainees. Authorities had refused a permit for the march, citing a national holiday Wednesday, but several hundred protesters gathered anyway, calling police ”the shame of Russia.” About 100 people were detained, according to OVD-Info, a tracking website.

Turnout at the protest had been expected to be much greater until the authorities made a sudden U-turn late Tuesday, dropping drug charges against journalist Ivan Golunov for lack of evidence. Golunov, who had exposed alleged corruption among local officials in Moscow in his articles for the Meduza news website, denied the charges and said police had planted the drugs.

His case drew an unusual outpouring of support even from prominent figures usually loyal to the Kremlin -- movie and music stars, state TV reporters and some legislators. Hundreds of supporters had picketed police headquarters since his arrest June 6.

After Golunov’s release Tuesday, authorities granted a permit for a demonstration in support of him next week, although his backers hadn’t requested one for that date. The Interior Minister suspended the officers involved in the arrest pending and investigation and said he would seek to remove the commanders responsible. Other officials promised reforms of strict drug laws under which more than 100,000 people are jailed each year.

The abrupt reversal was a rare victory for Russian civil society and came as support for President Vladimir Putin has fallen amid stagnant incomes and unpopular tax and pension reforms. Putin is scheduled to hold his annual call-in show with Russians on June 20 and the arrest threatened to dominate the discussions.

