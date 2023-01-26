(Bloomberg) -- Russian prosecutors labeled the independent news site Meduza “undesirable,” effectively criminalizing the outlet in the country.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said Thursday Meduza, which had already been named a foreign agent in 2021 and whose site was blocked in Russia, poses a threat to the constitutional order and security of the country. While dozens of journalists and media organizations have been previously labeled as foreign agents, Meduza is the fourth outlet to be outlawed with the “undesirable” label in Russia.

Russia has restricted or blocked most independent media in the country, including under criminal rules that aim to stifle coverage of the war in Ukraine that differs from the Kremlin line. The Meduza website was blocked in March, but operates from Latvia and posts on Telegram, where it now has over 1.2 million subscribers and actively covers the war in Ukraine.

