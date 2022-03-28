(Bloomberg) -- Novaya Gazeta, one of the few major independent media outlets left in Russia, said it’s suspending publication after regulators twice cited it for failing to comply with laws designating groups “foreign agents.”

Facing closure after authorities issued the second citation Monday, the newspaper said it would suspend print and online publication for the duration of the “special military operation,” which is the Kremlin-mandated name for the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s crackdown on independent media has picked up sharply since the war began on Feb. 24, with a number of major outlets shut down or banned.

After Novaya editor Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, President Vladimir Putin warned that the honor wouldn’t provide protection from legal pressure.

The Nobel Committee awarded Muratov and Philippines journalist Maria Ressa the prize “for their courageous fight for freedom of expression,” the first time it’s been given for journalism since 1935. Muratov dedicated the Peace Prize to four of his journalists who he said had been killed “defending people’s right to freedom of speech,” as well as a lawyer and rights activist who’d worked with them.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.