(Bloomberg) -- Russia became the fourth country to pass 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, joining the U.S., India and Brazil, on the day schools across the country reopened for the new academic year.

The Russian government’s virus response center reported 4,729 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,000,048. The number of new daily cases has gradually declined from a peak of more than 11,000 in May.

The death toll increased by 123 to 17,299, a mortality rate that remains much lower than that of many other large nations. The number of fatalities is also significantly lower than those reported by the Federal Statistics Service, which said there were nearly 25,000 Covid-19 related deaths in May and June alone, the most recent data available.

While a strict nationwide lockdown in the spring helped tame the initial surge, new infections have remained stubbornly high and averaged more than 5,000 per day in August. Several countries in Europe are now facing a second wave of the epidemic, raising concerns that Russia could see a spike in infections as schools reopen.

Officials have been more optimistic about containing Covid-19 as Russia prepares to start the first mass shipments of a vaccine this month that was approved for use before fully completing trials. The vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, together with the Defense Ministry, is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials to determine whether it is safe and effective.

Russia’s Economy Ministry improved its outlook for this year, forecasting gross domestic product will shrink by 3.9%, compared to a previous estimate of a 5% contraction, Kommersant newspaper reported Monday, citing internal documents. The improvement was based on a better-than-expected second quarter as domestic demand bolstered the economy.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.