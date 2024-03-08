(Bloomberg) -- Russia is intensifying disinformation attacks against democratic countries in an effort to turn allies against each other and create friction ahead of European Union and US elections, according to Romania’s foreign minister.

“The Russian narrative is spreading and we have to fight it in a coordinated and intelligent manner,” Luminita Odobescu said in an interview in Bucharest on Thursday. “Russia is trying to challenge the democratic institutions in our countries, to test the limits and pit us against each other, directly and through proxies.”

In a year where half of the world is set to vote for new leadership, Moscow has an incentive to lean on strategies of election meddling, directly or indirectly influencing people’s decisions with fake news and disinformation.

It will also test the decades-long partnership between the EU and the US as the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House concerns many European leaders.

The determination to meet a common objective - for Ukraine to win its war against Russia - must prevail despite “natural” differences of opinion between major world leaders, Odobescu said.

Failure to do so would encourage other authoritarian leaders to challenge the international order, she added.

“We need to look beyond the electoral campaign messages, and in times of turmoil and when our unity is challenged, transatlantic cooperation is indispensable,” she said.

Odobescu is the latest European official to highlight Moscow’s efforts to stir disunity. Germany and the UK this week vowed not to let Russia drive a wedge between them after a hack of German military officials exposed a disagreement over how to best to arm Ukraine.

Romania, which counts itself a victim of hybrid attacks against top leaders and institutions, is in talks with the Baltic countries and other partners to advance a plan aimed at intensifying the fight against disinformation, Odobescu said.

It already hosts the EU’s Cybersecurity Competence Center, part of Europe’s framework to support innovation and industrial policy in cybersecurity, in Bucharest.

--With assistance from Irina Vilcu.

