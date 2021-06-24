(Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to impose temporary export taxes on steel, nickel, aluminum and copper as part of efforts to target domestic inflation after metal prices surged as part of a broad-based commodities rally.

The government is proposing that a duty of at least 15% will be effective Aug. 1 and run through the end of the year, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at a televised government meeting. Each metal will be taxed at a certain level above the base duty, he said.

The taxes could have far-reaching implications for global metals markets at a time of tight supply for products such as aluminum. United Co. Rusal controls about 10% of the global aluminum market while MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC produces about 20% of the world’s nickel. Shares in both companies dropped on the news, although metals prices showed little reaction.

Russia’s move is the latest in a series of steps by governments around the world to tackle surging prices for raw materials and other key goods. The country has already introduced export taxes on wheat, while China has rolled out a swathe of measures this year in a sweeping effort to stem inflation by cooling runaway commodities.

Russia expects to reap as much as 110 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) of duties from steelmakers and 50 billion rubles from base-metals producers, Reshetnikov said.

