(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s government plans to reject requests from foreign banks to sell their units in the country while sanctioned Russian banks are unable to sell their business abroad.

If a foreign bank seeks to sell branches in Russia, the authorities will block the move, the Interfax news service cited Deputy Finance Minister Aleksey Moiseev as saying on Friday. A government subcommittee on foreign investments will deny such requests “until the situation has improved,” he said.

Citigroup Inc. said earlier today that it’s considering a “full range of possibilities” on exiting its Russia business after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February spurred sweeping financial and economic sanctions.

The Finance Ministry isn’t ruling out the possibility of giving Russia’s state banks the right to manage units of foreign banks, though this question isn’t being discussed at the moment, Moissev said.

Russia’s central bank and the Finance Ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Societe Generale SA is the only major lender that’s exited Russian so far, taking a hit of about 3 billion euros ($3.03 billion) on the deal. Other international banks, including Raiffeisen Bank International AG and UniCredit SpA, are considering selling.

