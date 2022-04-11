(Bloomberg) -- Finns are making a somber assessment of their eastern neighbor: 84% think that Russia poses a significant military threat after it attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24 and began waging a full-scale war.

That’s up 25 percentage points from a year earlier, according to a survey measuring attitudes in the second and third weeks of Russia’s invasion, published on Tuesday by Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA. In 2005, fewer than one in three considered Russia a significant military threat.

The changed attitudes help explain why Finns almost overnight began backing entry to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, with the government seen leaning toward a membership application to the defense alliance within weeks.

The people in the Nordic country, which has a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia and a history of wars going back hundreds of years, think Russia is an expansionary dictatorship, according to the poll. They’re nearly unanimous in saying their neighbor is “unstable and unpredictable,” with just 2% saying they did not agree with that characterization of Russia in the poll.

Yet almost 60% of Finns said Russians are “pleasant people” and more than 70% said Russia has a rich culture. The poll conducted by Taloustutkimus Oy had 2,074 responses in the period March 4-15.

