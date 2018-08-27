(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to postpone a Moscow meeting on Afghanistan peace initially scheduled for Sept. 4 to an unknown date during a phone call, according to an emailed statement from Ghani’s press office.

“The main and essential principle is to hold peace talks under ownership of Afghans should be taken under consideration as such meeting can improve its efficiency,” Ghani told Lavrov. In response, Lavrov said Russia wants “Afghan-owned peace talks and is ready for any effective cooperation in that regard with the government of Afghanistan.”

Both sides decided to work together to jointly set a date and host the meeting, according to the statement.

Afghanistan said last week it would not attend the meeting because the talks would not provide the opportunity for direct negotiations between the government and the Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said they would attend the meeting but would not hold face-to-face talks with Afghan government officials if they attended.

The insurgent group fighting with U.S.-backed Afghan forces and U.S. forces for 17 years contests or controls half of Afghanistan, more than any time since the group was toppled in 2001 by the U.S. invasion. Ghani and the U.S. are struggling to bring the group to the negotiating table.

The U.S. delegation, led by the country’s top South Asia diplomat, Alice Wells, secretly met with Taliban leaders in Doha in July to talk about Afghan peace and trust-building measures. The Taliban had said they were ready to talk to the U.S. to end the war, but not with the Afghan government as they deem it illegitimate.

