(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine suffered a second large-scale Russian missile barrage this year as temperatures dropped below freezing in the latest escalation of aerial attacks.

Russian military jets fired Kinzhal ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at targets across the country, Ukrainian Air Force command said on Telegram. There were explosions in southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, northeast city of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih city in central Ukraine and western Khmelnytskyi region, according to local authorities.

The barrage killed one woman and left at least 24 people wounded in Kryvyi Rih and the nearby area, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. At least three people were injured in the Kharkiv region and at least four in Zaporizhzhia, local governors said.

Russia also launched a drone attack at southern Odesa region late last night, city governor Oleh Kiper said.

After months of relative few air strikes, Russia ramped up bombardment just before the New Year, firing hundreds of missiles at cities across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv. Moscow’s forces likely used missiles provided by North Korea in the previous barrages, the US said last week.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has been targeting bases in occupied Crimea, with the air force saying Saturday that it destroyed a Russian command post at the Saky air base in the west of the peninsula Crimea. The claim couldn’t be independently verified. Russian authorities also reported continued shelling of Belgorod, one of the bigger cities close to Ukraine.

There were no immediate reports of energy disruptions from Monday’s attacks, but the freeze has strained the grid. Temperature fell to between -11C (-19.8F) in western Ukraine to as low as -18C in the east.

Due to extreme weather conditions 15,000 households lost power and trolleybuses and trams weren’t running in Kryvyi Rih, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the local military administration. Almost 400 locations across Ukraine have no electricity, Energy Ministry said.

