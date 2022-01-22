(Bloomberg) -- Russia has proposed a possible interim deal with Iran in recent weeks that would provide some sanctions relief in exchange for reimposing some restrictions on the country’s nuclear program, NBC News reported.

The U.S. is aware of the Russian proposal, which is part of an effort to bring back the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, according to the report, which cites two U.S. officials, one Congressional official and four other people familiar with the discussions, all of whom were not identified. Talks by Russia with Iran were conducted with Washington’s knowledge but senior Biden administration officials have distanced themselves from Moscow’s effort.

Iran has rejected the Russian proposal so far. The Iran Permanent Mission to the United Nations told NBC on Friday that Tehran is not seeking an interim deal. It declined to give NBC specifics about the Russian proposal. The Russian government did not immediately respond to NBC’s request for comment.

A senior White House official said that an interim deal is not under serious consideration, according to the report. The discussions have taken place on the sidelines of formal talks on reviving the 2025 nuclear agreement in Vienna.

