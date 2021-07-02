(Bloomberg) -- Russia reduced its oil production in June after keeping it almost flat in May, despite more generous quotas from the OPEC+ alliance.

Russian producers pumped 42.64 million tons of crude and condensate last month, according to preliminary data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit. That’s about 10.419 million barrels a day, or 0.5% less than in May, Bloomberg calculations show, based on a 7.33 barrels-per-ton conversion rate.

It’s difficult to assess Russia’s adherence to the output agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, as CDU-TEK doesn’t provide a breakdown between crude and condensate, which is excluded from the deal. If Russia produced the same level of condensate as in May -- about 930,000 barrels a day -- then daily crude output would be some 9.489 million barrels, compared with its June quota of 9.457 million barrels.

From May to July, Russia can raise production by a total of 116,000 barrels a day as part of the OPEC+ agreement as fuel demand rebounds amid a global economic recovery from the pandemic.

OPEC+ talks on crude supplies in August and beyond stumbled on Thursday after the United Arab Emirates blocked a preliminary agreement to raise output further. The coalition’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will meet again on Friday, after which all OPEC+ ministers will convene.

Russia’s compliance with the OPEC+ deal increased to 94% in May from 91% the previous month, the International Energy Agency said in its latest monthly report.

