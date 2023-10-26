(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reimposition of capital controls achieved in one go what three interest-rate increases by the central bank couldn’t do for the ruble.

It doesn’t mean policymakers are done hiking.

Despite the world’s biggest currency rally over the past month, the Bank of Russia is set on Friday to extend a cycle of monetary tightening that began in July when the pace of the ruble’s depreciation was just picking up. The exchange rate later weakened to levels unseen since the aftermath of last year’s invasion of Ukraine.

A turnaround had to wait for the government’s decision this month to put up tighter restrictions on the movement of capital, a move initially opposed by central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. But it came too late to reverse the momentum of inflation that far exceeds the official 4% target and likely warrants at least one more round of policy tightening.

In the view of most economists surveyed by Bloomberg, the Bank of Russia will bring its key rate to 14% this week with a full percentage point increase, the same step it took at two of the past three meetings. A minority in the poll expects a hold and another analyst sees a smaller hike.

“The high pace of inflation and credit volume growth cannot but fuel the central bank’s concerns and desire to bring down the temperature of market expectations a little more” said Sofya Donets, an economist at Renaissance Capital.

A rate hike of the magnitude forecast by economists would bring borrowing costs to the highest since April 2022 and risk tipping the economy into recession. But stabilizing the ruble to get a better grip on inflation has emerged as a key priority for Russia at a time when Vladimir Putin prepares for presidential elections while the war against Ukraine rages into a 21st month.

The October announcement by the government — which requires major exporters to sell their foreign earnings on the domestic market for rubles — set down measures that will extend over the next six months, a period encompassing Putin’s campaign for a fifth term in elections scheduled for March.

The stiffer rules bolster the supply of hard currency for an economy drained by capital outflows and a decline in export proceeds. The ruble, which earlier crossed the symbolic 100 per dollar threshold, has gained about 5% since the regulations went into effect, recently trading below 94 against the US currency.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The Bank of Russia faces a tough balancing act as it grapples with runaway inflation, a fragile ruble, and the risk high interest rates will tip the economy into recession. We forecast a 100-basis-point hike, lifting the key rate to 14%.”

—Alexander Isakov, Russia economist. For more, click here

The strength of the ruble’s rebound may prompt the central bank to halt rate hikes after October, according to Donets.

A pause this week also couldn’t be ruled out, said Tatiana Orlova of Oxford Economics, considering it will take time for the cumulative 550 basis points of tightening last quarter to have an effect.

Inflation expectations, which play a critical role in shaping rate decisions, already declined in October for the first time in four months.

The extent of the depreciation earlier this year, however, is certain to keep a sizable rate hike on the table this week. Despite its rally, the ruble has still lost a fifth of its value against the dollar so far in 2023.

A 10% decline in the ruble pushes up inflation by 0.5 to 0.6 percentage point, according to Bank of Russia estimates. The central bank’s analysts have warned that price growth in recent weeks “has followed the high trajectory of 2021” and may exceed the current official forecast of 6%-7% that’s just been upgraded.

The central bank is set to publish its new medium-term outlook along with the rate decision at 1:30 p.m. Moscow time and Nabiullina will brief reporters later on Friday.

The build-up of price pressures has even prompted Barclays Plc to reverse its call for a hold this week. Though the government’s reinstatement of capital controls should steady the ruble while consumer lending slows, the British bank now forecasts a hike of 100 basis points.

Since the last meeting in September, “inflation has continued to accelerate amid still-strong domestic demand and high ruble volatility,” Barclays economists including Brahim Razgallah and Zalina Alborova said in a report. Rates at their “current level may not be sufficient to bring inflation to the 4% target by the end of 2024.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.