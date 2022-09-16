Russia Readies Rate Cut That May Be This Year’s Last: Day Guide

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank signaled it’s close to taking a pause from easing monetary policy after delivering the smallest interest-rate cut of the current cycle, as renewed risks to inflation prompt more caution.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina said “we are close to the conclusion of the easing cycle,” with the central bank describing current monetary conditions as “overall neutral.” Earlier on Friday, policy makers lowered their benchmark to 7.5% from 8%, in line with the forecasts of most economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

“The next step, besides holding the rate, may be an increase, but we do not exclude a decrease,” Nabiullina told reporters after the policy announcement, adding she was ‘worried’ by the recent rise in inflationary expectations.

The ruble held losses after the decision, trading 0.4% weaker against the dollar.

With borrowing costs already below their level before the invasion of Ukraine, the urgency to revive the economy after the shock of international sanctions is giving way to worry that consumer costs could be harder to contain in the months ahead. The central bank on Friday singled out looser fiscal policy as a concern, following a dollop of stimulus by the government.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The Bank of Russia may have overdone easing or is close to doing so. There are three developments suggesting the rate cut at the September meeting will sew the seeds for higher prices this year: rising inflation expectations, government guidance for expansionary fiscal policy and a hot labor market.”

--Alexander Isakov, Russia economist. Read more here

Renewed threats to prices are coming to the forefront of attention for Nabiullina as the economy skirts a severe downturn.

In their latest statement, policy makers struck an upbeat tone about the economy, expecting this year’s contraction at the upper end of their forecast range of minus 6% to minus 4% and saying more companies are adapting to life under sanctions.

‘Somewhat Tougher’

“The rhetoric has become somewhat tougher, and this approach is explained by the uncertainty of how the inflationary picture evolves,” said Olga Nikolaeva, senior analyst at ITI Capital in Moscow. “What’s more, risks are starting to materialize more clearly in budget policy.”

Though monthly declines in consumer prices stretched through the summer, their deceleration on a weekly basis has slowed. Inflationary expectations, a major factor for policy makers, picked up for a second month.

Nabiullina has previously she’s ready to tolerate inflation “slightly above” the central bank’s target of 4% as the economy adjusts.

On Friday, however, policy makers warned that “in case of a further budget deficit expansion, tighter monetary policy may be required to return inflation to target in 2024 and keep it close to 4% further on.”

For this year, the central bank revised down its outlook for inflation, saying it may reach 11%-13% by the end of 2022. Annual price growth eased to 14.3% in August, down from nearly 18% in April.

Economists expect the key rate won’t budge lower until the first quarter of 2023 after ending this year at 7.5%.

“The Russian central bank views inflationary and disinflationary risks as balanced in the short term,” said Tatiana Orlova at Oxford Economics. “This may be a hint that a pause is coming in October, but the central bank is willing to allow itself some flexibility.”

