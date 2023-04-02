(Bloomberg) -- The Russian budget received more than $32 billion in revenue last month, according to the country’s finance minister.

“The Treasury received 2.5 trillion rubles,” Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” TV program broadcast Sunday.

The finance ministry usually reports the overall budget balance, including spending, mid-month for the previous month.

Russia’s deficit has grown in the first two months of the year amid sanctions and other restrictions, including price caps on the country’s oil and petroleum products, imposed by the US and its allies over the invasion of Ukraine.

“We see that there is a slight decrease in oil and gas revenues because the price parameters for energy resources are somewhat different from what is budgeted,” Siluanov said. “But I’m sure that we will fulfill all obligations, there is no doubt about that.”

