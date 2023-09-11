(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil refineries scaled back operations in early September for seasonal maintenance.

Primary crude processing averaged 5.52 million barrels a day from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. That’s almost 32,000 barrels a day lower than the average for Aug. 1-30, when throughput also fell month-on-month, Bloomberg calculations show.

Russia’s crude supplies to domestic refineries, together with its seaborne exports, remain key gauges for market watchers tracking the country’s oil production after the government classified official data amid Western sanctions.

On a weekly basis, refinery throughput rose by about 175,000 barrels a day in the first six days of September compared with the average for Aug. 24-30. That reflects increased runs at Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC plants in the Volga region, and at Novatek PJSC’s Ust-Luga facility. Small independent producers also contributed to the weekly growth.

Works continue across the industry, with the maintenance season set to peak between the second half of September and the first half of October.

Domestic Sales

The monthly drop in refinery throughput comes just as the government is pushing Russian producers to sell more diesel and gasoline at home to contain fuel-price growth.

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with oil firms to discuss fuel supplies for agriculture, and producers promised to meet demand from the industry in full.

In an effort to combat rising prices, the Energy Ministry is also addressing so-called gray-market exports. It has drafted a proposal to allow only those refineries that produce motor fuel to send diesel and gasoline abroad. That’s aimed at preventing other Russian companies that don’t produce the fuels from buying them at home and reselling overseas.

The list of approved fuel exporters hasn’t yet been finalized, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said earlier Monday, according to reports.

