(Bloomberg) -- Russia recently spurned an offer to secure the release of Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, two American citizens the US considers wrongfully detained, according to the White House.

The Biden administration made a “very serious proposal” to free Whelan, a US Marine veteran, and Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday. Kirby did not provide further details of the plan, which had not been disclosed prior to this week.

The Russian government “balked” at that offer, Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One. Whelan and Gershkovich have been charged with espionage, accusations they deny.

“Now, we’re back at the blackboard and we’re going to keep seeing what we can do to try to get them out,” Kirby said.

Whelan this week expressed frustration with the US government’s efforts to free him. He called on the Biden administration to “take decisive action to secure my release” in a statement released Friday by his family, adding that “this game of diplomatic niceties and pleasant dialogue needs to end.”

The comments came one year after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison in an exchange with the US for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan described that deal as “a trade that left me behind for a second time.”

“For nearly five years, I’ve been told that my release was a priority. I was told that everyone was doing everything they could to secure my release. In my mind, that has not been done at all,” he continued.

US State Department spokesman Matt Miller said Tuesday the proposal made to Russia “in recent weeks” was significant but was rejected.

Whelan in 2020 was sentenced to a 16 years in prison on the spying charges. He was first detained in Dec. 2018 while attending a wedding in Moscow.

A Russian court last month extended Gershkovich’s detention until Jan. 30. He has still not been tried. Russian authorities took Gershkovich into custody in March while he was on a reporting trip.

The State Department has determined Russia is wrongfully detaining both men.

