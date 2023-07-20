(Bloomberg) -- Russia limited the movements of the United Kingdom’s diplomatic staff around the country in response to what it called the British government’s “hostile actions” against Russian missions.

Personnel of the British Embassy in Moscow and its Consulate General in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg will now have to give at least a five working days’ notice of travel outside a 120-kilometer (75-mile) free movement zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday in a statement.

British diplomats will have to notify the ministry about the “timing, purpose, type of travel, planned business contacts, accompanying persons, mode of transportation, places of visit and accommodation, as well as the route of travel,” according to the statement.

The ambassador and some other senior diplomats are exempt from the restrictions.

