(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the start of a pullback of some forces after drills that raised U.S. and European alarm about a possible military assault on Ukraine. The Kremlin has consistently denied it plans an attack.

Units of the Western and Southern military districts on Tuesday will begin returning to permanent bases after completing exercises, the Interfax news service reported, citing the Defense Ministry in Moscow.

The U.S. and NATO have warned that Russia has massed some 130,000 troops near the border with Ukraine in preparation for a possible invasion and demanded a withdrawal to ease tensions. Russia has rejected the accusations while saying movements of forces on its own territory are an internal matter. Russia is continuing its largest drills in years in neighboring Belarus that are due to finish on Feb. 20.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the U.S. and its allies to give sweeping security guarantees, including a ban on further expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. They have rejected his demands but offered talks on other security issues including on missile restrictions and measures to build confidence. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described those proposals as “constructive” at a meeting with Putin on Monday when he recommended to continue talks with the West.

