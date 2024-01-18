(Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed the US over its support for Ukraine and warned on the risks of confrontation between nuclear powers as he ruled out any discussions on strategic security with Washington.

“There is already more and more talk of a direct clash of nuclear powers,” Lavrov told reporters Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow. “There are fewer and fewer restraining factors in the West.”

He accused the US and its European allies of escalating the confrontation with Moscow over Russia’s unprovoked February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that triggered the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

“We don’t see any grounds not only for additional joint measures on arms control, but also for any conversation with the US about strategic stability in general,” he said.

Lavrov issued his warning as he prepares to travel to New York for United Nations Security Council meetings next week. Russia has repeatedly resorted to nuclear saber-rattling as its forces have faltered in an invasion that was meant to last for only a few days, drawing condemnation from the US and NATO as well as nations including China and India that have declared a more neutral stance on the war.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in June that the Biden administration is eager to discuss arms control with Russia, months after President Vladimir Putin suspended his country’s participation in the New START nuclear treaty.

The treaty that’s due to expire in 2026 was the last remaining accord between the two largest nuclear powers limiting their arsenals of strategic weapons. US President Joe Biden called Putin’s withdrawal a “big mistake,” while saying there was no indication Russia intended to use nuclear weapons.

Lavrov has consistently defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the face of widespread international condemnation, even as he repeatedly denied that Moscow planned to attack in the weeks before the war began.

Ukraine and its allies say the war would end immediately if Russian forces withdrew from occupied territory. Putin says Russia will continue the war to “demilitarize” Ukraine and prevent it from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Sanctioned by the US and other Group of Seven nations as well as the European Union, Lavrov has sought to weaken moves to isolate Russia diplomatically over the war by boosting relations with states in the global south as well as India and China.

The 73-year-old diplomat has been Putin’s foreign minister since 2004. He is the Kremlin’s longest-serving foreign minister since Andrei Gromyko represented the Soviet Union for more than 28 years of the Cold War until 1985.

