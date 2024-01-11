(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s budget deficit widened more than expected last year, as oil and gas revenues fell by almost a quarter and the Kremlin increased spending amid its war in Ukraine.

The fiscal gap reached 3.2 trillion rubles ($36.1 billion), or 1.9% of gross domestic product, Finance Ministry data shows. That’s 300 billion rubles higher than both the budget target and the late-December estimate of Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

The deficit widened as spending exceeded projections by 11%. Taxes from oil and gas — a key source of funding for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine — slumped 24% from a year ago, but still accounted for almost a third of total budget revenue last year, according to Finance Ministry figures.

The flow of petrodollars ebbed as the price of Russian barrels fell amid a decline in the global crude market and tighter Western energy sanctions. A sharp drop in Russia’s pipeline-gas exports and generous state subsidies given to the nation’s oil industry accentuated the decline in net revenue, the official figures show.

Lower state income from oil and gas puts extra pressure on the budget just as Russia plans a nearly 70% increase in military spending in 2024 as the war in Ukraine nears its third year. Social expenditures will also be higher as President Vladimir Putin prepares to run for a fifth term in March elections.

READ: Oil Shock Would Mean Just 2 Years of Russia’s Cash Stash

The average price of Urals, Russia’s main crude-export blend, dropped more than 17% last year to $62.99 a barrel, according to the Finance Ministry. That is still above the $60-a-barrel cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations and its allies in late-2022 in a move to limit the Kremlin’s revenue. While other nations are free to buy Russian barrels at a higher price, in case of non-compliance they cannot access such Western services as shipping and insurance.

Since mid-October, the US Treasury has toughened its monitoring of price-cap compliance, imposing sanctions on several tankers, their owners and crude traders accused of breaching the threshold. This raised risks for buyers of Russian barrels, and as a result the Urals discount to the Brent crude benchmark widened. The gap reached nearly $14 a barrel in December, according to the Russian Finance Ministry’s data.

While the current discounts are much smaller than the pricing gap of over $30 a barrel seen in the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, they are significantly above the historic average of some $2 to $3 a barrel.

Gas Exports

Russia’s decision to cut off most of its pipeline gas supplies to Europe resulted in a decline of more than 65% in budget revenue from gas-export duty to 566 billion rubles last year, according to Finance Ministry data. Russia currently supplies gas westbound via Ukraine and through just one leg of the TurkStream pipeline across the Black Sea.

The 35% annual drop in revenue from the gas-production tax last year reflects a massive windfall levy Gazprom paid in the second half of 2022.

Russia so far has not disclosed data on its pipeline gas flows for 2023. The International Energy Agency estimates that the nation’s pipeline gas exports to the European Union declined 65% from the year before to just 20 billion to 25 billion cubic meters. European gas prices were less than half the level seen in 2022 amid lower consumption and milder weather, further cutting into export revenue.

Russia’s government also paid 2.9 trillion rubles of subsidies to its oil industry last year, further reducing the net revenue figure, the Finance Ministry’s data show. That compares with 3.1 trillion rubles in budget spending on health care and education combined.

In an effort to boost revenue, Russia’s government cut one of those oil industry subsidies by half in September. The move resulted in a fuel shortage across Russia, forcing the cabinet to restore full subsidies and even impose a temporary fuel-export ban to curb domestic prices.

