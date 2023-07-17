(Bloomberg) -- The export duty oil companies pay to the Russian state will rise next month to the highest level this year, helping to partly offset the impact of production cuts on the nation’s budget.

Russia’s crude-export duty will increase to $16.90 per ton in August, up 8.3% from July, following an increase in price of Urals - the nation’s key export blend, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday. That equates around $2.306 a barrel based on 7.33-barrel-per-ton conversion rate.

Oil taxes are a key source of revenue for Russia’s budget, which is under growing strain due to the cost of the war in Ukraine. While the export duty is just one of the taxes paid by the country’s oil industry and accounts for just a fraction of total petroleum revenue, the August hike will compensate somewhat for lower overseas crude sales.

Moscow pledged to reduce crude exports to foreign markets by 500,000 barrels a day next month. Russia shipped around 3.2 million barrels a day by sea on average over the four weeks to July 9, according to tanker data compiled by Bloomberg.

Earlier this year, Russia changed the way it assesses crude prices for tax purposes in an effort to boost budget revenue after Group of Seven nations imposed a price cap on its oil sales and the European Union banned most seaborne imports of crude and products. The government introduced a discount to Brent, which sets the floor price for the nation’s crude for budget purposes. If Russian crude trades above the threshold, the Finance Ministry uses the prevailing market price to calculate taxes.

That’s what happened in the monitoring period over June 15 to July 14. Urals averaged $58.03 a barrel, while North Sea Dated averaged $76.05 a barrel, according to the Finance Ministry.

Last week, Urals breached the $60 a barrel price cap set by the G-7 as the oil market tightened. That was a setback to Europe and the US, which designed the policy to keep enough crude flowing to the global economy to prevent an inflation shock — while trying to crimp the Kremlin’s revenue.

