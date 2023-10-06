(Bloomberg) -- Russia saw a sharp decline in its budget gap as non oil-revenue rose more than the Kremlin expected, offsetting a collapse in its proceeds from commodity exports.

The fiscal deficit shrank in September by 660 billion rubles ($6.6 billion) to just 1% of Russia’s gross domestic product, according to Finance Ministry data published late Friday. Russia saw a surplus for the second straight month, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Sweeping sanctions, imposed by western countries in an attempt to limit the Kremlin’s ability to fund its war machine, have dealt Russia’s key revenue source — oil and gas exports — a heavy blow. Still, a decline in income from those energy sales of 34% compared to the same period last year was made up for by a 26% surge in taxes collected from non-oil-and-gas sectors of the economy.

The level and trajectory of revenue from non-oil-and-gas sources in the period of Jan.-Sept. 2023 significantly exceeded targets set by the budget for 2023, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The budget deficit stood at 1.7 trillion rubles for the first nine months of the year.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

The weak ruble and inflation are helping President Putin keep his war budget balanced. A third of September’s budget surplus of around $6.6 billion has been delivered by a seasonal spike in VAT tax collections and will fade in the following months. Still, oil tax revenue has been pushed higher by the ruble rout in September and is up year-on-year despite the disruption in natural gas exports to EU and energy sanctions.

Alex Isakov, Russia economist

The country’s budget is under pressure from the rising cost of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, as well as social-spending commitments ahead of presidential elections in March. Nevertheless, President Vladimir Putin predicted during his annual appearance at the Valdai Club forum Thursday, that the budget deficit for the full year may reach just 1% of GDP, which is only half of the gap targeted in the budget.

A weaker domestic currency also helped narrow the budget deficit by boosting the revenue the government collects on oil exports in ruble terms. The ruble has been falling against the dollar, and lost almost 4% in Sept., placing it among the worst performing currencies in the emerging market space.

