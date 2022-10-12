Russia’s Budget Surplus Is Nearly Erased as War in Ukraine Drags On

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s budget surplus more than halved in September, as revenues fail to keep with increases in spending during an increasingly costly and protracted war in Ukraine.

The fiscal surplus shrank to 55 billion rubles ($850 million) in the first nine months, from 137 billion reported in the year through August, according to preliminary data reported by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

The strain on public finances has intensified as the government supports the economy during a recession and allocates more to meet the needs of the military almost eight months into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Expenditures so far this year have surged by 19% compared with the same period of 2021, nearly double the pace of growth in budget revenue.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“In the remaining three months of the year, Russia will continue to see weaker commodity revenues. Non-oil tax collection has improved, as VAT collection normalized. Russian budget deficit will total 2.6 trillion rubles this year or 2% GDP, provided non-oil revenues remain robust.”

--Alexander Isakov, Russia economist.

The proceeds of energy shipments abroad, Russia’s chief export earner, have suffered after Russia cut back its gas supplies to Europe and continued to sell oil at a discount to market prices.

While the current budget, approved before the war, forecast a surplus for this year, the latest draft assumes a deficit of 0.9% of gross domestic product.

