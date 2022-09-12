(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s budget surplus shrank sharply in August, as revenues wilted under the pressure of lower energy production and sanctions.

The surplus fell to 137 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) in the first eight months of the year, less than half the 481 billion reported in the year through July, according to preliminary data reported by the Finance Ministry Monday.

“We expect that in the nearest future, probably in September, the surplus will turn into a deficit as the state’s needs grow amid limited revenue collections,” said Natalia Lavrova, economist at BCS Financial Group. While this year’s budget balances at $100/bbl of oil, next year’s may need $108 as revenues slide amid rising spending, she said.

The ministry doesn’t break out monthly totals and revisions can make comparisons difficult, but the latest figures suggest the monthly deficit narrowed to about 300 billion rubles in August from 900 billion the month before, according to Alexander Isakov of Bloomberg Economics.

“The consolidation came mostly on the back of a slowdown in spending,” he said. “If deficits continue at the current run rate, Russia will run a full-year shortfall of less than 3% of GDP, the narrowest in the G-20 except for Saudi Arabia.”

The current budget, drafted before the war, calls for a surplus of 1.3 trillion rubles, but officials have said a deficit is likely given the conflict.

In the first eight months, revenues, which had surged earlier in the year thanks to high prices for oil and gas, showed signs of leveling out as Russia has suspended most of its gas shipments to Europe, its main market, and been forced by sanctions to sell crude at a discount.

Spending remains strong as the government seeks to cushion the impact of the economic slowdown that resulted from the US and European sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

