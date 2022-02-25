(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s call for sanctions against Russia will jeopardize the country’s ability to buy semiconductors and other technology -- and it could affect military technologies in the future.

The U.S. government on Thursday said it will implement export controls designed to cut Russia off from semiconductors and other advanced technology crucial to the military, biotechnology, and aerospace industries. Allies such as Japan, Taiwan and South Korea -- all key chipmaking countries -- have either followed suit or indicated that they will.

More uncertain is whether Chinese chip companies, particularly Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., will also cut off Russia. Shanghai-based SMIC, as the company is known, makes chips that are less advanced than those from the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., but they’re sophisticated enough for at least some military applications.

While China isn’t joining in with Russia sanctions, the U.S. rules cover companies anywhere in the world that use American technology, including software. SMIC uses equipment from American suppliers like Applied Materials Inc. to make its chips.

SMIC did not immediately provide comment.

Russia is not a major factor in the semiconductor supply chain.

“While the impact of the new rules to Russia could be significant, Russia is not a significant direct consumer of semiconductors, accounting for less than 0.1% of global chip purchases, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization,” said John Neuffer, president and chief executive officer of the Semiconductor Industry Assn., in a statement Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.