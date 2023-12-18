(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil processing climbed to the highest since early April, making up for a recent decline caused by logistical constraints.

Refineries processed around 5.7 million barrels of crude a day from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, up about 368,000 barrels a day from the first six days of the month, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The weekly spike was mainly driven by higher runs at Rosneft PJSC’s Tuapse refinery in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, the person said. The facility, which sends the bulk of its products abroad, previously curtailed operations as Black Sea storms aggravated logistical problems.

Higher processing rates at the Afipsky and Ilsky plants, also in the Krasnodar region, as well as at Lukoil PJSC’s Volgograd facility, contributed to the weekly growth in runs, the person said.

The companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Russian crude processing in the first 13 days of December averaged 5.53 million barrels a day, up some 16,000 barrels compared with data from most of November, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The nation’s refinery runs remain — along with seaborne crude exports — one of the key indicators to assess Russia’s oil production after the government classified official output data amid Western sanctions.

Russia’s daily seaborne crude exports in the week to Dec. 10 rose by about 910,000 barrels from the revised figure for the prior period, averaging 3.76 million barrels. That’s the highest since early July, tanker-tracking data show. The less volatile four-week average increased by 114,000 barrels a day.

Moscow, in coordination with its OPEC+ allies, has pledged to deepen cuts in crude and oil-product exports to 500,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of next year from current curbs of 300,000 barrels a day. It will start tightening those restrictions as early as December and reach the pledged level in January, Tass reported earlier this month, citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Russia already announced voluntary output cuts of 500,000 barrels a day earlier this year in response to Western sanctions, in particular the Group of Seven’s price cap on Russian crude and products.

