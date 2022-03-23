(Bloomberg) -- The cost of protection on around $40 billion of Russian debt has plunged as investors reassess the likelihood of an imminent default following Moscow’s payment of at least two of its bond coupons in dollars.

Credit-default swaps, a kind of insurance against non-payment of debt, now signal that there’s around 63% probability that Russia will default within one year, down from 85% earlier in March, according to ICE Data Services.

Concerns eased after Russia avoided triggering swaps and the first foreign default in more than 100 years after $117 million of interest payments started to reach international investors on Friday. Russia’s National Settlement Depository said on Tuesday that it processed a $66 million coupon payment for another Eurobond, showing that it’s still able -- and willing -- to cover its foreign debts despite the sweeping sanctions that have severed the country from much of the world financial system.

“Given the recent coupon payments, default risk has declined in general,” said Jochen Felsenheimer, a managing director at XAIA Investment in Munich, who trades credit-default swaps and bonds. Still, the price of insurance suggests the market is betting that swaps will pay out eventually, he said.

Five-year contracts now signal an 80% likelihood of default, ICE data show.

This month’s coupon payments are only the first in a series of tests of Russia’s ability to service its debts abroad. It has at least $488 million of interest payments coming due over the next 10 weeks, as well as a $2 billion bond it must repay next month, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The failure to make timely payments -- or making them in a currency different from what was stipulated in the debt terms -- could still trigger a wave of defaults among the roughly $150 billion in foreign-currency debt owed by the government and Russian companies.

Inverted Curve

The cost of one-year protection surged past longer-dated contracts this month as Russia’s bond deadlines neared -- an anomaly known as an inverted curve. While that’s normalizing, the elevated costs still show that investors are pricing in a longer-term default.

It also shows that investors remain confident that credit-default swaps will pay out, even after recent rulings left protection holders frustrated. The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee said Thursday that a potential repudiation/moratorium hadn’t occurred. It followed a separate ruling that six international bonds with a ruble payment option couldn’t be used to settle swaps.

Investors had been pushing for clarity on whether contracts could be triggered since President Vladimir Putin instructed Russia and Russian companies this month to pay foreign creditors in rubles. Russia has said that all debt will be serviced, though it was unclear whether a failure to pay, or paying in local currency instead of dollars, would have started the clock ticking on a potential wave of defaults.

“Russia will continue to pay for now, it keeps its options open,” said Anthony Kettle, an emerging markets portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management. “Not paying in U.S dollars could constitute default, so paying for now may just be to keep optionality open. Medium term, it’s hard to see them paying while sanctions remain in place.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

Europe’s primary market is likely to remain busy today, with SSAs leading the action as issuers seek to lock in funding before borrowing costs climb much higher.

Austria is planning a 10-year euro benchmark offering while Italy has mandated banks for a new CCTeu with 2030 maturity; also in the pipeline are Hamburger Sparkasse, Carrefour, L-Bank and Prosegur, among others

Global bond markets have suffered unprecedented losses since peaking last year, as central banks including the Federal Reserve look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation

E.ON, Carrefour, Intesa Sanpaolo and Italy are among 11 issuers in Europe’s primary market midweek. Weekly volume will reach at least 35 billion euros and the highest in at least five weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

Weekly volume will exceed EU40.97b - the highest level since January

Asia

The Federal Reserve’s resolve to clamp down on inflation fueled gains on Wall Street while deepening a Treasury selloff. Issuers are moving to lock in funding before borrowing costs climb much higher in one of the busiest starts to a week this year in the Asian primary dollar bond market.

At least four borrowers marketed dollar bonds in Asia Tuesday as issuers digested the implications of Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish comments

HSBC sold an 11NC10 subordinated note, while two Chinese firms issued new deals Indonesia marketed a two-part sovereign deal



Americas

Medical supply distributor Owens & Minor Inc.’s $500 million junk bond that will help fund its acquisition of Apria Inc. is still the only deal in the market.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates 50bps if needed

