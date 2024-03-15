(Bloomberg) -- Russia is one of the world’s biggest oil refining nations and Ukrainian drones have struck at the very heart of the industry.

The attacks moved up a gear again this week, hitting bigger facilities closer to Moscow including Rosneft PJSC’s Ryazan, one of the largest in the country.

The wave of strikes on Russia’s oil refineries started in January and they are intended to hamper the supply of fuel to the country’s troops and cut funding for the war, which is now in its third year.

More pressingly, the attacks could jeopardize domestic supply of gasoline, always a politically sensitive issue in Russia. The government is always quick to engage with producers to avoid the shortages that prompted protests in the past and pose a risk to inflation. Russians go to the polls this weekend.

This week’s flurry of Ukrainian drone attacks have prompted a surge in prices for gasoline and diesel on the nation’s SPIMEX commodity exchange. The price for regular gasoline in the European part of Russia rose to a six-month high.

The refining system inherited by Vladimir Putin was largely built in Soviet times and had long lacked investment. Putin has pushed for the modernization of the refineries in his time in office, partly by making changes to the tax system as a way to incentivize production of fuels such as diesel.

That helped to boost exports of the fuel from the Baltic and Black Sea into the global markets, generating more than the country would otherwise have got from its crude oil.

Having carried out minor attacks in 2023, it was on the Baltic Sea that Ukraine made its first incursion this year on a fuel plant in Ust-Luga, knocking a condensate processing facility offline for several weeks.

Operated by Novatek PJSC, it differs from much of Russia’s infrastructure because it is relatively modern, built since Putin came to power. What it processes is a by-product of Russia’s vast natural gas production, rather than crude oil.

More critical in terms of diesel supply globally is the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, just north of Putin’s home town of St. Petersburg, which ramped up exports from 2008. It has been expanded under Putin’s leadership, allowing Russia to bypass other ports such as Ventspils and Riga in Latvia.

It’s fed by a pipeline system stretching across Russia and linked to plants including Rosneft’s Ryazan and Lukoil’s Nizhny Novgorod, or Norsi, which were both hit by drones this week.

This week’s strikes on those two plants could curb exports of diesel by about 50,000 barrels a day, according to Mark Williams, a research director at Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

A key refinery to watch is the facility of Kirishi due to its proximity to the pipeline and the port of Primorsk. It has been targeted repeatedly by the Ukrainians, but Russia has managed to defend it.

In the Black Sea, a strike on Rosneft Tuapse knocked the plant offline for several weeks. Located south of the major export port of Novorossiysk, it was among refineries that underwent a major upgrade in recent years.

Lukoil’s Volgograd, hit in early February, also uses the Black Sea as an export route to international markets.

All the refineries targeted so far send at least some of what they produce into the global market. That spells out the risk to global supply of a fuel that’s critical to manufacturing, agriculture, industry and drivers: both in Russia itself and the global market.

As well as uncertainty about what Ukraine is able to strike, there is also a question about what its allies would support in terms of future attacks. The US in particular has been careful to avoid measures that could cause fuel-price spikes when designing sanctions on Moscow.

“If Ukraine wanted to escalate its pressure on Russian oil refining revenue, they would target the key product export terminal infrastructure at the ports of Primorsk or Novorossiysk,” Williams said. “That would further pressure the relationship with its western allies as the impact on global oil and refined product prices would be substantial.”

Comments are from Wood Mackenzie

