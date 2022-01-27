(Bloomberg) -- The Russian ambassador to Australia has criticized Western media coverage of the Ukraine crisis, calling it “comic book style propaganda like Batman versus Joker.”

Aleksey Pavlovsky also dismissed concerns over the buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, echoing Moscow’s line that it wasn’t a “threat.”

“They are a warning, to the Ukraine, not to try any reckless military adventures, not to interpret the support they have from the West as carte blanche to do such crazy things,” he said in a press conference in Canberra on Friday that lasted for more than 50 minutes.

Pavlovsky indirectly addressed comments made by Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton earlier in the week that Russian President Vladimir Putin was an aging dictator. “If this is the level of analysis informing Australian policy, then it is definitely a worrying sign,” he said.

The U.S. and the European Union have warned of swift and severe sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a radio interview Tuesday that Canberra “strongly” supported the Ukraine’s sovereignty. While Payne ruled out military support for the Ukrainian government, she said Australia has been offering help to the country to defend itself against a wave of cyberattacks.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.