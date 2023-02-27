(Bloomberg) -- Crude flows to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline were halted due to the lack of shipment orders, including transit payment, Russia’s oil-pipeline operator Transneft said in a statement.

In addition to that, changes were made to Transneft’s loading schedule, according to the statement. Transneft ships crude to foreign markets, based on an export plan approved by Russia’s Energy Ministry.

According to the original loading plan, Russian oil flows to Poland were scheduled for the last 10 days of February. On Saturday, Poland’s largest oil company PKN Orlen SA said it had unexpectedly stopped receiving oil via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia.

