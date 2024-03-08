Russia’s Fuel Gift to Help Mali Keep Lights on During Ramadan

(Bloomberg) -- Mali will be able to reduce power cuts during the month of Ramadan, thanks to a fuel donation from Russia.

The West African nation had ramped up power disruptions to 19 hours a day this year because state energy company Energy du Mali SA could no longer borrow to buy fuel, due to outstanding debts. Last year, the nation was subjected to 10 hours of daily cuts during the dry season.

Ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month on March 11, the government has mobilized 42 million liters (11 million gallons) of diesel, including 20 million donated by Russia, said Abdoulaye Djibril Diallo, chief executive officer of the company also known by its French acronym EDM.

“This quantity of fuel will be available for the month of Ramadan, which begins in a few days’ time, to reduce power cuts during this period of peak demand,” Diallo said Thursday in Bamako, the capital, without clarifying the extent to which blackouts will improve.

EDM would need 309 billion CFA francs ($515.2 million) to buy 500 million liters of diesel to meet “a large part” of the nation’s power requirements this year, he said.

The company produces 70% of its supply from red diesel-fired thermal plants. The rest is from hydroelectric dams, solar and imports from neighboring countries.

The nation is in talks with lenders to rework debt owed by EDM to ease its financing needs, Minister of Energy and Water Resources Bintou Camara said last month. EDM owes about half of its 600 billion CFA francs in debt to banks, while the rest is owed to suppliers and operators.

