(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is completely halting natural gas supplies to Engie SA because of a dispute over compensation for a shortfall in deliveries in prior months, people within the industry said.

The tussle that unfolded between the two companies this week was the latest escalation in tensions between Moscow and Europe since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been progressively reducing shipments of the fuel to the continent in retaliation for sanctions, plunging many nations into their worst energy crises in 50 years.

Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas deliveries to several European buyers, saying that problems beyond its control related to turbines at the Nord Stream pipeline meant it couldn’t fulfill supply contracts. The Russian giant has delivered just 20% of required volumes through the subsea link since the end of July, forcing its customers to look elsewhere for gas used to refill storage tanks during the summer months.

Engie told Gazprom it lost profit as a result of the supply shortfall and deducted compensation for part of those damages when it paid its latest bill to the Russian firm, people within the industry said, speaking under the condition of anonymity. Engie is also contesting the validity of Gazprom’s claim of force majeure, the people said.

On Tuesday, Gazprom told Engie that it would fully halt gas supplies from Sept. 1 because the utility hasn’t paid in full for July deliveries. In a statement, Engie attributed the cutoff to “disagreement between the parties on the application of some contracts” earlier that day. Gazprom would have expected the French firm to seek compensation by filing an arbitration request, one person said.

Engie and Gazprom declined to comment further on the dispute.

It’s not yet clear if similar spats could emerge with other Gazprom clients. German utility Uniper SE, which has been forced to seek a government aid because of the crisis, said in July that it plans to claim compensation for damages caused by the supply curbs.

