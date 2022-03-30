(Bloomberg) -- Russian default fears ebbed further as the government’s latest interest payment started to show up in some bond investors’ accounts.

Money managers based in London and Cyprus said they had received coupon payments, originally due on Monday, on the sovereign eurobond maturing in 2035. They said they were notified of the credit on their accounts on Tuesday, and declined to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

It shows Russia is able and willing to service its foreign debts despite sweeping international sanctions in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The payments have so far been successful due to a U.S. Treasury carve-out in the restrictions that have otherwise cut Russia off from much of the global financial system.

But uncertainty could return in late May -- that’s when the loophole that allows financial intermediaries to process the bond payments expires.

Separately, local holders of a bond due for repayment next week are awaiting the results of a buyback announced Tuesday by the Finance Ministry. The repurchase offer is seen as a way to ensure Russian-based investors receive their funds for the dollar bonds -- albeit in rubles -- and avoid restrictions imposed by international clearinghouses.

The offer closes at 5 p.m. Moscow time on Wednesday.

Russia’s Bond Buyback in Rubles Aims at Ensuring Locals Get Paid

