(Bloomberg) -- Russia “appreciates” India’s neutral position on the war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in New Delhi ahead of meetings with officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The western world wants to reduce any meaningful relationship to the crisis in Ukraine,” Lavrov said on his first visit to New Delhi since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Moscow “appreciates” that India hasn’t taken the situation “in a one-sided way,” he added.

The comments came ahead of Lavrov’s meeting with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Later in the day, he is set to meet with Modi.

“India always prefers to settle differences through dialog and diplomacy,” Jaishankar said, adding that its ties with Russia have continued to “grow in many areas and we have diversified our cooperation by expanding our agenda.”

India has supported calls for a cease-fire and a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine, while abstaining at the United Nations on votes for draft resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion that were ultimately vetoed by Moscow. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that New Delhi is weighing a plan to make rupee-ruble-denominated payments using an alternative to SWIFT after the U.S. and European Union cut off seven Russian banks from using the Belgium-based cross-border payment system operator.

The Russian plan involves rupee-ruble-denominated payments using the country’s messaging system SPFS and central bank officials from Moscow are likely to visit next week to discuss the details. No final decision has been taken.

New Delhi has come under criticism from the U.S. and Australia -- its partners in the Quad grouping, which also includes Japan -- for considering the Russian proposal to bypass sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies, reflecting the deepening tensions as India looks to balance its historic links with Moscow and its relatively new pivot toward closer tie with the U.S.

