(Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo as a dispute over Washington’s refusal to issue some visas for officials from Russia attending the United Nations General Assembly fueled tensions between the former Cold War enemies.

Lavrov said he planned to raise the issue with Pompeo on Friday after a dozen members of Russia’s delegation didn’t receive U.S. visas, mirroring treatment handed to Iran.

The top Russian diplomat warned of unspecified retaliation and questioned the location of the world body’s headquarters because of the U.S. violation of its obligations to offer unhindered access to the UN. He accused unnamed U.S. officials of sabotaging efforts by Trump to improve ties with Russia -- and avoided blaming the president directly for the visa dispute.

“I don’t doubt that middle-ranking officials did this, and that neither President Donald Trump or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were aware of the situation,” Lavrov said earlier this week. “In Washington there is a bureaucracy which was bred on anti-Sovietism and now Russophobia, and which wants to block any positive signals coming from the White House about the need to build normal relations with Russia.”

The dispute comes after dismissal of U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, a move cheered in Moscow. Bolton was seen as a longtime skeptic of Trump’s goal of improving relations with the Kremlin and as a critic of arms-control agreements that Moscow has fought to preserve. But Congress and many administration officials remain hostile to the U.S. president’s outreach to the Russian strongman.

The U.S. and Russia remain at odds over a range of issues, from Kremlin support for allies in Syria and Venezuela to the American policy of ”maximum pressure” on Iran.

To contact the reporters on this story: Henry Meyer in New York at hmeyer4@bloomberg.net;Nick Wadhams in New York at nwadhams@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gregory L. White at gwhite64@bloomberg.net, Bill Faries

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.