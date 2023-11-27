(Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he plans to accept an invitation to attend an international security conference in the NATO member state of North Macedonia, if he’s able to get there given a European Union flight ban for his country.

“If it works out, we’ll be there,” Lavrov said during a discussion panel in Moscow broadcast online on Monday.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is holding the Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 gathering of foreign ministers from its 57 member states in the North Macedonian capital, Skopje. The country, which holds the rotating chairmanship of the group, said it was prepared to temporarily lift a ban on aircraft from Russia to allow Lavrov to attend the talks. Lavrov said Bulgaria, an EU member, has also agreed to allow him to transit its territory.

Poland, which held the chairmanship last year, barred the Russian foreign minister from attending a December 2022 OSCE ministerial meeting in the city of Lodz. It justified the decision as in line with Lavrov’s designation under EU sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. EU countries have also halted flights to Russia.

The OSCE was established to reduce tensions during the Cold War but its role has been in doubt since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into neighboring Ukraine, provoking the worst conflict in Europe since World War II.

