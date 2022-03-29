(Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in India for a two-day visit Thursday, people with knowledge of the matter said. This would be the highest-level visit from Moscow since Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

Officials from both sides are likely to discuss the sale of Russian crude oil to India and the possibility of a rupee-ruble denominated payment method that could work outside the SWIFT messaging system, the people said asking for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Lavrov’s visit comes as Moscow has said it would sharply cut military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Chernihiv after negotiators from Ukraine and Russia held discussions in Turkey on Tuesday aimed at deescalating the war.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t immediately confirm the visit. The Russian Embassy in New Delhi didn’t respond to a text message sent after office hours.

India has not outright condemned Moscow’s attack on its neighbor, saying only that Russia and Ukraine should end hostilities and seek a diplomatic solution through dialog. However, New Delhi is under pressure from fellow members of the Quad grouping, which includes the U.S., Australia and Japan, to take a stronger stand against Russia as the U.S. and its allies try to isolate and punish Moscow.

In recent days Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia’s Scott Morrison have raised the issue at bilateral meetings with India’s Narendra Modi.

India is the world’s largest buyer of Russian weapons and has pushed back against tougher measures against Moscow by arguing the purchases are necessary to counter China’s growing military assertiveness and its other neighbor, Pakistan.

The Russian official will meet with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the people said. Lavrov will arrive in India a week after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit.

