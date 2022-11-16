(Bloomberg) -- With Russian forces reeling after losing troops and weapons, the approaching winter might be a good time for Ukraine to consider negotiations, the top US general said, reaffirming a stance that had earlier drawn a mild rebuke from the White House.

“The Russian military is really hurting bad -- so you want to negotiate at a time when you’re at your strength and your opponent is at its weakest,” Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday at a Pentagon briefing. “All I’m saying is there’s a possibility for it -- that’s all I’m saying.”

The general’s remarks echoed comments he made last week at the Economic Club of New York that a possible stalemate on the battlefield heading into the winter opened an opportunity for negotiations. White House officials then sought to walk that back, emphasizing that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, not the US, would decide when and if to negotiate with Russia over its invasion of his country.

Milley spoke alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which coordinates military support for Ukraine among the US and allies. Milley said winter is typically a time when combat slows and the US is seeing the front lines in Ukraine beginning to stabilize. He said that might open a window for a political solution but acknowledged the fight was likely to go on.

He repeated his belief that Ukraine was unlikely to kick Russian forces out of all its territory anytime soon, something that Zelenskiy has said is Ukraine’s main goal.

Standing a few feet from Milley, Austin underscored Milley’s assurance that the US would support Ukraine for as long as it takes. But he didn’t agree with Milley’s assessment that the front lines of the war wouldn’t change over the winter.

“There are countless numbers of people who have been amazed and astonished by what the Ukrainians have accomplished,” Austin said. “So I won’t presuppose what is possible or impossible for them.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.