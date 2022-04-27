(Bloomberg) -- Some investors in Russian oil and gas company Lukoil PJSC received a debt payment due on Monday in dollars, days after the company said its sanctioned chief executive and founder would resign.

Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil producer, has made a $34.2 million interest payment on its bonds due in April 2023, said people familiar with the matter, who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Bond investors have been keeping a close eye on Russian corporates amid confusion over their ability to service debt and navigate a warren of sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Companies such as Severstal PJSC, EuroChem Finance DAC and Russian Railways JSC have had their dollar payments to creditors blocked by intermediaries because of sanctions.

Lukoil co-founder Vagit Alekperov was added to a long list of Russians being targeted by Western sanctions, as he made the penalties lists in both the U.K. and the European Union earlier this month.

He stepped down from his role as chief executive last week. He owns 3.12% of voting shares in the company and was the beneficiary of 5.43% of shares without voting rights, the company said.

The Ukraine war and the subsequent restrictions on Russia have exposed the intricacies of the international payment systems that underpin the international bond market. Despite having the cash necessary, Russia is inching closer to default after JPMorgan Chase & Co., under orders from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, halted interest payments the country owed on two dollar-denominated bonds in recent weeks.

Russian companies have been looking for alternative ways to keep up with debt obligations. Sovcombank PJSC offered a bond swap to its Eurobond holders to bypass the foreign banking web, while Borets International is seeking to extend the maturity of its bonds by one year.

